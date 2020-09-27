Volunteers spruce up Carthage neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Habitat’s “A Brush with Kindness” program kicked off bright and early Saturday morning, teaming up with Vision Carthage, Hearts and Hammers and a couple local churches to spruce up 21 different homes.

The volunteers focused on seven residences, stretching from 1302 to 1338 Central in Carthage.

The group did a lot of yard work including tree removal and sidewalk cleanup.

In the spring, the beautification project will resume taking place across the street.

It’s a welcome sight for those who call Carthage home.

“We love Carthage. Carthage is a unique city. We have so much to offer and we want to showcase that to tourists and the community alike, and make everything more beautiful and make it a better place to live, work and play,” said Abi Almandinger with Vision Carthage.

The collective efforts of both Hearts and Hammers and a Brush with Kindness has made over 500 repairs in the Jasper County area.