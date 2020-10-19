Porter, Oklahoma man arrested on 42 counts of animal abuse

PORTER, Okla – Wagnor County investigators arrest a Porter man on 42 counts of Animal Cruelty.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Wagnor County Deputies were dispatched to 20800 block of South 381st street.

There, deputies found 3, horses, a cow, a bull, and a heifer bound to objects on the property.

Upon further investigation, deputies found 36 dogs in a small building on the residence. The temperature in the building was in the 80’s and the animals had no access to food or water, leaving them malnourished.

Deputies say there was a maggot infestation in the dogs cages, as well as a large amount of feces.

The animals were removed from the scene; Authorities were unable to contact area animal hospitals, but some local residents offered to temporarily house the animals for the time being.

Deputies charged Kerry E. Yochum with 42 counts of animal cruelty; A hold was placed on Yochum by the Creek Nation Lighthorse Polce.