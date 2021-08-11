Missouri AG shuts down McDonald County dog breeder

by Stacie Strader

Humane Society of Missouri

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Attorney General files a lawsuit, shutting down a McDonald County dog breeder. In July, authorities rescued 21 dogs and found others dead on the breeder’s property.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office filed a suit against Andre Damrill of Magic Puppies for multiple, repeated violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act.

Rescuing the Dogs

On July 20, 2021, Schmitt’s Office sought emergency court relief against commercial breeder Andre Damrill.

According to the suit, Damrill has repeatedly refused inspections by Department of Agriculture officials. As of July 14, 2021, she was past due 75 days for an annual inspection of her facilities. When trying to make the inspection, MDA officials saw several thin boxers running in the yard. Officials also noticed what appeared to be fleas on the dogs.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office immediately filed a petition for an emergency temporary restraining order. A court granted it, allowing the AG’s Office and MDA officials to gain immediate and unrestricted access to Damrill’s facility and conduct an inspection on July 27, 2021.

During the inspection, Missouri Department of Agriculture officials found dead dogs. The Humane Society of Missouri and McDonald County Sheriff’s s Office removed the remaining dogs the next day.

Injunction

On July 29, 2021, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a First Amended Verified Petition. It details the conditions at Damrill’s facility. The AG’s Office asked the court for a preliminary and permanent injunction. The court granted it yesterday, Aug. 10, 2021.

According to the amended petition and the court’s preliminary injunction order, officials found seven dogs deceased and in various stages of decay in enclosures at the facilities, with carcasses visible from the outside of the enclosure. Additionally, they saw several dogs that had thin bodies with ribcages clearly visible. Dogs at the facility had no access to clean or potable water. The inspection also found that enclosures and facilities were not ventilated or air-conditioned, weeds and tall grass were not trimmed, and other various violations.

Under the preliminary injunction, Damrill is prohibited from breeding, selling, or operating as a commercial breeder.

A criminal referral in the case is pending.

“The vast majority of Missouri’s breeders comply with the Animal Care Facilities Act and obtain the proper licensure. For the breeders who don’t comply with the law and operate substandard or noncompliant facilities, my Office is ready, willing, and able to take action to shut those breeders down. This case is particularly egregious, and my office stands ready to aid in any criminal prosecutions as well,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I’m proud to continue to work with the Department of Agriculture to root out these substandard breeders and hold them accountable.”

