Manure scattered across 249 at Zora, 6 vehicles crash in slick mess

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon Jasper County emergency 911 were alerted to multiple vehicles off the roadway 249 N at Zora.

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Joe Drum tells us on scene, six vehicles crashed as thousands of pounds of cow manure scattered across 249 N beginning on the overpass of Zora.

The cow manure was so slick, the vehicles slid off the road, one even overturned.

Tpr Drum tells us no one was injured.

Multiple agencies responded to assist Duenweg Fire Department including, Diamond Fire, Carterville Fire, Carthage Fire, Jasper Mo Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Duenweg Police Dept and others.5

249 N was closed at Zora until 7:15 p.m. when the road was cleaned and opened to all traffic.

Dashcam footage from friend Kaleb Bratcher shows just how fast it all happened. Driving at highway speeds they came upon it quick. From his video you can see cars slid off road, one overturned. “Insanely slick,” Kaleb tells us. “Like hitting black ice.”











































