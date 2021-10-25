Joplin church battles local hunger

by Mike Mahoney

JOPLIN, Mo. – It was anything but a lazy Sunday over at the Destiny Church in Joplin.

Church members spent their day putting together and packing up thousands of highly nutritious meals.

They say they were happy to answer the call of God to feed the hungry and are also pleased they’ll be helping out those in need of a good meal right here in the4-State area.

“So we had the opportunity to be able to partner with Kids Against Global Hunger. We are packaging up to 20,000 meals that are going to be staying right here in Joplin and getting distributed to families and different food banks. We’re going to be partnering with Fostering Hope with some of these meals, so we just get to give back in a very relevant and real way, and we’re very excited about it,” said Outreach Pastor Mikel Clark.

The meals also went to those in need over at Joplin’s Souls Harbor and Watered Gardens.

