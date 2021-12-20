Deputy helps save woman hit by train in southeast Kansas

by Stacie Strader

KOAM Image

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – A southeast Kansas deputy helps save a woman’s life after a train hits her.

On December 19, 2021, around 9:23 pm, Deputy Gabe Vitt was working in Parsons, Kansas when an emergency call came through. He overheard Labette County Dispatch advise EMS they had a caller saying a train hit a pedestrian.

The call disconnected before dispatch got a location.

Deputy Vitt’s location at the time of the call put him only a couple of blocks away from the train crossing. When he got there, he found the person and updated incoming emergency personnel.

According to the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, Vitt’s quick response and training allowed him to apply a makeshift tourniquet to a partially severed leg.

“He continued to console the injured female until additional resources arrived. Because of Deputy Vitt’s quick actions and collected demeanor helped save the woman’s life and kept her calm and coherent during a life threatening event. I am proud that we have officers like Deputy Vitt serving our community,” states the Labette County Sheriff on social media.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.