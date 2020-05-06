COVID-19 patient is released from Freeman Hospital in Joplin after 45 days

A parade of hospital staff lined the halls to cheer Wallace on as he walked himself out of those hospital doors.

JOPLIN, Mo. – “I think about this virus and it’s here in this community or it comes back in the fall or if it’s here forever…anytime I hear that word I’m going to think about Wallace Lea” said Dr. Rob McNab, Director of Freeman COVID Unit.

83-year old Wallace Lea…the first COVID-19 patient admitted to Freeman Hospital…the longest staying patient they’ve had…45 days to be exact…but now he is better known as a COVID-19 survivor.

“Would he ever get off the ventilator, you know he was on the breathing machine and asleep for 14 or 15 days, and it was a real question would he improve enough to get off the ventilator” added Dr. McNab.

The average a patient stays at Freeman Hospital is 3 days.

His doctors, nurses and family were fearful of the unknown…but finally reuniting after his recovery, relief consumed them.

“It’s overwhelming, we have to pinch ourselves to realize how far he has come. We were told he had a slim chance of making it and now seeing him walk on his own” said Wallace’s daughter, Stefani Stockam.

“One of the things I had told myself the whole time was that as soon as he’s out of the hospital I can’t wait to just give him a big hug, it’s a bit bittersweet because I still can’t do that right at the moment, but now instead of I hope he gets out of here and I get that chance…now I know I can do it, I just have to wait a little longer” added Wallace’s son, Carter Lea.

“It was real uplifting…that was special” said Wallace.

He doesn’t remember much about getting sick…but it was something he never imagined he would experience.

“After it was over and I came through, I realized I came mighty close to death and most didn’t think I would make it, so to do that and be alive and be able to recover, there’s no experience like that.”

And he says he couldn’t have recovered without his doctors helping him believe he could.

“The tremendous concern of Dr. McNab…he treated me the same way I’m sure he would have treated his dad and the older nurses treated me as if I were their brother…couldn’t have been better.”

“He walked out here to go resume his normal life, and that is I think you used the word miracle…I think that’s the closest to a miracle you can get” added Dr. McNab.

Wallace is spending the remainder of his recovery at home in isolation.

He says he is most excited about getting to eat his wife’s cooking again.

